Singapore PMI still rising, but factory growth momentum expected to ease in 2021

SINGAPORE'S factory sector continued its growth in December, as sentiment picked up on the month before, a survey on Monday showed.
The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.5 points, up by 0.1 point from November, according to the Singapore Institute of Purchasing...
