Singapore PR who returned from India among 2 new imported Covid-19 cases

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 3:37 PM
UPDATED Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 12:27 AM

MOH reported 2 new Covid-19 cases, which are both imported, on Dec 2, 2020.
[SINGAPORE] There were no new coronavirus cases in the community but there were two more imported ones, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Wednesday night (Dec 2).

Government to be prudent, focus on emerging stronger from Covid-19: Indranee

Biden eyes swift new Iran talks after nuclear deal return

US private payrolls miss expectations in November

WHO fine-tunes advice on Covid masks for public, health workers

EU criticises 'hasty' UK approval of Covid-19 vaccine

Thailand says more nationals infected with coronavirus returned illegally

Dec 3, 2020 12:16 AM
Government to be prudent, focus on emerging stronger from Covid-19: Indranee

[ SINGAPORE] As Singapore heads into the new year with a record Budget deficit, the government will have to be...

Dec 3, 2020 12:01 AM
Moderna CEO expects emergency use nod for Covid-19 vaccine after FDA's Dec 17 meet

[MASSACHUSETTS] Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use within 24 to 72 hours after the US...

Dec 2, 2020 11:56 PM
Arcadia owner Christina Green brings forward pension fund payment

[LONDON] Christina Green, the ultimate owner of the Arcadia fashion group that has collapsed into administration,...

Dec 2, 2020 11:53 PM
Travel giant TUI gets third German bailout in US$2.2b deal

[BERLIN] TUI, the world's biggest tour operator, will receive US$2.2 billion in bailout funds after securing a...

Dec 2, 2020 11:12 PM
Biden eyes swift new Iran talks after nuclear deal return

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden will seek swift negotiations over new demands on Iran as soon as the US...

