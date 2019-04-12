Singapore Q1 GDP growth eases to 1.3%, worse than expected: Flash estimates

Singapore seems to have started the year off on the wrong foot, with economic flash data coming in a shade beneath market expectations in the first quarter.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.3 per cent year-on-year in the first three months of 2019, according to estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday morning.

Private economists had earlier guided for 1.4 per cent GDP growth in the quarter in a Bloomberg poll.

The quarter’s growth eased from the 1.9 per cent expansion charted in the last three months of 2018, but marked a 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Economists Edward Lee and Jonathan Koh, from Standard Chartered, had called Singapore’s previous GDP growth prints disappointing, noting in a report on Wednesday that final growth numbers for the second half of 2018 “were lowered from the advance releases and disappointed consensus expectations”.

The advance estimates are largely based on information from January and February, and can still be adjusted in the final print, which is scheduled to be released by May 24.

The MTI previously issued a growth forecast of between 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent for 2019, while leaning towards “slightly below the mid-point” of that range.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its global growth outlook for the third time in six months on Tuesday, to a projected 3.3 per cent expansion of the world economy.