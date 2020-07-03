You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales notch record 52.1% drop in May on 'circuit-breaker' fallout

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 1:00 PM
UPDATED Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 1:19 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

AB_mall_030720.jpg
Singapore retail sales plummeted by a record degree in May, as the second month of the national “circuit breaker” extended the sector’s losses.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

SINGAPORE retail sales plummeted by a record degree in May, as the second month of the national “circuit breaker” extended the sector’s losses.

The 52.1 per cent slide in receipts was worse than April’s 40.3 per cent plunge, and marks the worst decline since data was first compiled in 1986, said the Department of Statistics (SingStat).

Till takings were worth S$1.8 billion in all, according to SingStat data released on Friday. Some 24.5 per cent of sales were online transactions, up from 17.8 per cent in April.

Even when big-ticket motor vehicle purchases were excluded, the fall in retail sales was 45.2 per cent. The declines were “due to circuit-breaker measures in May”, SingStat said in its statement, making a declaration that was not seen in the earlier data for April.

On a seasonally adjusted, monthly basis, overall retail sales fell by 21.5 per cent, or by 20.1 per cent when motor vehicles were excluded.

SEE ALSO

Australia retail sales see record surge in May as economy reopens

Motor vehicles sales plunged by 85.7 per cent and spending at petrol stations lost 58.2 per cent.

But retail was also dragged down in discretionary categories such as watches and jewellery, down by 96.9 per cent; department stores, down by 93.4 per cent; and clothing and shoes, down by 89.1 per cent. SingStat noted that physical outlets for these vendors were closed for all of May.

Otherwise, optical goods and books sales fell by 81.9 per cent; recreational goods by 74.2 per cent; furniture and household equipment by 64.2 per cent; and food and alcohol by 58 per cent.

Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods dropped by 49 per cent, while computer and telecommunications equipment shed 21.3 per cent.

Yet sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets grew by 56.1 per cent, while mini-marts and convenience stores were up by 9.1 per cent, “due to higher demand for groceries”, SingStat said. These stores, which could remain open, were the only types of retailers to post growth.

Singapore retail sales, which have already been in contraction since February 2019, recently suffered a deeper blow with the emergence of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Shops deemed non-essential were shuttered during the "circuit breaker", or quasi-lockdown, in April and May. Meanwhile, eateries could operate only delivery and takeaway services.

As such, food and beverage services sales dropped by 50.1 per cent in May, against 52.7 per cent in April. The decline was felt across the board, with restaurants the worst hit at a 68.7 per cent sales drop and fast food outlets holding up best with a 20.5 per cent decrease.

Food and beverage receipts came up to S$$430 million in all, while 44.6 per cent of sales were online, compared with 39.2 per cent in the month before.

On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, takings picked up by 4.1 per cent in May.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Former Panama presidents charged with money laundering

Australia's new virus cases fall, but testing blitz runs into resistance

China's services sector grows at fastest pace in over a decade in June: Caixin PMI

As US struggles with virus, Trump heads to Mount Rushmore for fireworks

US sees 51,000 new Covid-19 cases, infection rising in 37 states

Monkeys infected with novel coronavirus developed short-term immunity

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

Former Panama presidents charged with money laundering

[PANAMA CITY] Panama's last two presidents, Ricardo Martinelli and Juan Carlos Varela, were charged on Thursday with...

Jul 3, 2020 12:42 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS, Schroders launch multi-asset fund for retirement income planning

DBS and Schroder Investment Management Singapore (Schroders Singapore) on Friday announced the launch of a multi-...

Jul 3, 2020 12:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Chaos in gold markets ripples to other precious metals

[NEW YORK] The chaos that engulfed the gold market in March as the global pandemic choked off physical trading...

Jul 3, 2020 12:40 PM
Consumer

Luckin Coffee sticks by chairman despite scandal over fake sales

[BEIJING] Embattled coffee chain Luckin Coffee has decided against ousting its founder and chairman, despite an...

Jul 3, 2020 12:36 PM
Transport

Malaysia suspends Pakistan pilots after licence fraud revelation

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's aviation regulator has temporarily suspended pilots employed by domestic airlines who hold...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.