Singapore sees 247 new Covid-19 cases, including 5 in the community

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 3:22 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 247 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 41,216.

They include five community cases, comprising two Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

