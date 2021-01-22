You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 6:26 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

vaccine.jpg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday that "we will continue to monitor our supplies closely" to meet its third-quarter deadline for nationwide vaccine supply.
PHOTO: SPH

ONE of Singapore's Covid-19 vaccine shipments has been delayed, which Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said was to be expected, as global demand "is growing rapidly".

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday that "we will continue to monitor our supplies closely" to meet its third-quarter...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China to keep necessary monetary, fiscal policy strength this year, says Premier Li

Corporate CNY gatherings disallowed, current workplace measures to remain in place

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Economic and social benefits of RTS Link to be 'significant', says Ong Ye Kung

Singapore to build ecosystem of venture studios: DPM Heng

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 08:24 PM
Transport

VW posts US$12.2b profit in resilient pandemic year

[WOLFSBURG] Volkswagen said a robust sales recovery in the second half of last year led to strong annual earnings...

Jan 22, 2021 08:20 PM
Government & Economy

China to keep necessary monetary, fiscal policy strength this year, says Premier Li

[BEIJING] China will keep the necessary monetary and fiscal policy strength his year to stabilise market...

Jan 22, 2021 07:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Fu Yu founders 'deliberated at length' before sale of shares

FU YU Corp's co-founders had "deliberated at length" before giving up their 29.8 per cent stake to a buyer who would...

Jan 22, 2021 07:00 PM
Government & Economy

Corporate CNY gatherings disallowed, current workplace measures to remain in place

CHINESE New Year company gatherings will not be allowed this year as workplace safe management measures (SMMs)...

Jan 22, 2021 06:43 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX H1 net profit up 12% on higher revenue from all three businesses

THE Singapore Exchange on Friday posted a net profit of S$239.8 million for the half year ended Dec 31, 2020, up 12...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Brokers' take: Analysts raise target prices on CICT on recovery expectations

Sales of HDB resale flats hit eight-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for