Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ONE of Singapore's Covid-19 vaccine shipments has been delayed, which Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said was to be expected, as global demand "is growing rapidly".
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday that "we will continue to monitor our supplies closely" to meet its third-quarter...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes