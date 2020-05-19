Singapore sorry for sending positive coronavirus test results in error

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Singapore has apologised to 357 Covid-19 patients who received an erroneous text message saying they had again tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The tiny South-east Asian nation has confirmed over 28,000 cases of the disease, one of the highest tallies in Asia, and is...
