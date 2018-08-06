You are here

Singapore to release final Q2 GDP data on Aug 13

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 11:32 AM
THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will release the second quarter 2018 economic survey of Singapore on Monday, Aug 13, at 8am.

The report will give the final growth figures for the economy for the April to June quarter, including detailed information on sectoral performance, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity.

Advance estimates released last month showed Singapore's economic growth slowed a one-year low of to 3.8 per cent in the second quarter as trade risks mounted and the manufacturing sector's expansion cooled. The estimate was weaker than market forecasts and below the 4.3 per cent growth recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

However, while noting downside risks amid escalating United States-China trade tensions and recently announced property cooling measures, economists have largely stuck to their full-year growth forecasts.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said last month that the economy is expected to remain on a “steady expansion path” despite headwinds from trade tensions. In May, MTI narrowed the forecast range for Singapore’s annual growth to between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

