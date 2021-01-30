You are here

Singapore to suspend green lanes with Germany, Malaysia, South Korea for three months

Sat, Jan 30, 2021 - 11:12 AM

Singapore's reciprocal green lane arrangements with Germany, Malaysia, and South Korea will be suspended for three months from next Monday.
[SINGAPORE] Singapore's reciprocal green lane arrangements with Germany, Malaysia, and South Korea will be suspended for three months from next Monday.

This is in view of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases worldwide, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday.

