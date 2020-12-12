You are here

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore will unilaterally lift its border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan from Dec 18 onwards, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced on Friday.
SINGAPORE will unilaterally lift its border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan from Dec 18 onwards, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced on Friday.

Additionally, travel to Taiwan will also be allowed, though this is subject to the necessary...

