Singaporean who returned from Indonesia among 13 new Covid-19 cases

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 3:33 PM
UPDATED Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 12:33 AM

There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,273.
[SINGAPORE] There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday (Dec 7), taking Singapore's total to 58,273.

The new cases comprised one Singaporean, one permanent resident, 10 work permit holders and one dependant’s pass holder.

The first, a 38-year-old Singaporean man who...

