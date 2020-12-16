Singapore's cabbies, private-hire drivers to get extra S$133m in Covid-19 support

Get our introductory offer at only
TAXI and private-hire car (PHC) drivers are set to get an additional S$133 million in payouts from January onwards amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This falls under the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund, on top of the S$55 million previously committed towards the Special Relief Fund (SRF), the...
