Singapore's cabbies, private-hire drivers to get extra S$133m in Covid-19 support

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 4:07 PM
Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 4:07 PM

TAXI and private-hire car (PHC) drivers are set to get an additional S$133 million in payouts from January onwards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This falls under the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund, on top of the S$55 million previously committed towards the Special Relief Fund (SRF), the...

