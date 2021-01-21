Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WITH just three weeks to go before Chinese New Year, Singapore's multi-ministry task force for Covid-19 is mulling over whether new measures should be introduced, especially now that a new cluster appears to have formed for the first time in months.
"There will be potentially a lot more...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes