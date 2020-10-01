Singapore's electricity tariffs to rise 1.83 S cents per kWh in Q4

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ELECTRICITY tariffs will rise by an average of 1.83 Singapore cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the period Oct 1 to Dec 31, as compared with the previous quarter, national grid power operator SP Group said on Wednesday.
For households, the electricity tariff, before a 7...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes