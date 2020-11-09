You are here

Singapore's leaders send messages of congratulations to Biden, Harris

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

PM Lee, in his letter to Mr Biden, noted that the strong economic ties between the two countries are underpinned by the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

SINGAPORE President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have sent congratulatory messages to US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has also congratulated Ms Harris.

SINGAPORE President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have sent congratulatory messages to US...

