Singapore's population dips for first time in 10 years

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S non-resident population fell 2.1 per cent to 1.64 million, leading to a dip in the total population to 5.69 million in the past year up to June.
The Covid-19 pandemic has also led to more overseas Singaporeans returning home, with their numbers falling from...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes