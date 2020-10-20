Singtel's Arthur Lang named chairman of National Kidney Foundation

Singtel's CEO International Arthur Lang (left) will take over NKF's chairmanship from Koh Poh Tiong.

THE chief executive officer of Singapore Telecommunications' (Singtel) international business, Arthur Lang, will assume the chairmanship of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF).

He takes over the role from Koh Poh Tiong, who is stepping down as NKF chairman on Oct 31 after helming the non-profit organisation's board for eight years.

NKF said in a press statement on Tuesday that Mr Koh made "a remarkable contribution in shaping and fortifying the policies of corporate governance, transparency and accountability" during his stint.

Mr Koh also ensured there was a sustainable financing model to keep dialysis accessible to everyone who needs it, and introduced nocturnal dialysis for patients who require longer hours of dialysis for better treatment outcomes.

His successor, meanwhile, joined NKF as a board director in 2015.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Lang had worked in the financial and real estate sectors before joining Singtel. This gave him broad commercial experience and knowledge in corporate governance, audit, fund management and risk management, said NKF.

Mr Lang also sits on the advisory boards of Singapore Management University's Lee Kong Chian School of Business and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

He was a board member of the Land Transport Authority of Singapore.

NKF said Mr Lang is "strongly committed to corporate philanthropy as he sees it as crucial in helping vulnerable groups attain not only funding assistance but also support in the form of time, attention and expertise".

He also supports online charitable engagements which can increase the breadth of support and deeply engage digitally savvy youths who want to serve the community.

Mr Koh on Tuesday said the foundation looks after some 4,800 needy patients with an annual operating expense of S$133 million. He thanked donors for their generosity which has helped fund and manage NKF's 38 dialysis centres.