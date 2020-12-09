You are here

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:15 PM

There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,291.
[SINGAPORE] There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,291.

All six were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

