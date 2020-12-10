You are here

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 3:41 PM

There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, all of which were imported.
They had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community and none from worker's...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for