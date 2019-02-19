Sixteen US states sue Trump over border wall emergency

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Florida International University, on Feb 18, 2019, in Miami, Florida.

[SAN FRANCISCO] Sixteen US states sued President Donald Trump's administration on Monday over his decision to declare a national emergency to fund a wall on the southern border with Mexico, saying the move violated the constitution.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in California, said the president's order was contrary to the Presentment Clause that outlines legislative procedures and the Appropriations Clause, which defines Congress as the final arbiter of public funds.

AFP