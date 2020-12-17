You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Slight uptick in business confidence for another quarter: SCCB

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_skl_171232.jpg
Business confidence among Singapore firms saw a slight uptick in the first quarter of 2021 but remained in the contractionary zone, according to the business optimism index study released by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB) on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Business confidence inches up
Improvement on the quarter

Singapore

BUSINESS confidence among Singapore firms saw a slight uptick in the first quarter of 2021 but remained in the contractionary zone, according to the business optimism index study released by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB) on Wednesday.

The index improved slightly for the second consecutive quarter to -1.03 percentage points in Q1 2021 from -4.97 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2020. Year on year, the index dropped from +5.31 percentage points.

SCCB's quarterly index measures business confidence in the economy by tracking six parameters, including the volume of sales, net profits, selling prices, new orders, inventory levels, and employee count.

In Q1 2021, employment levels increase to -7.69 percentage points quarter on quarter from -13.19 percentage points.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The financial and manufacturing sectors were the most upbeat while the agriculture sector expected employment to remain unchanged.

Sectors which were downbeat on employment levels were construction, mining, wholesale, transportation and services.

On an overall level, the financial, manufacturing and services sector saw visible improvements in sentiment, while the outlook within the construction and transportation sectors remained downbeat.

The financial sector was relatively upbeat, with all six indicators in positive territory. Manufacturing also remained relatively optimistic with four out of six indicators in the positive zone. Indicators such as the volume of sales and net profit saw decreases.

SCCB said the services sector was moderately upbeat with half of the six indicators in positive territory. Indicators such as the volume of sales and net profit saw slight drops, while employment levels dipped.

The construction sector was the most pessimistic sector with all six indicators in the contractionary zone. However, visible improvements were seen in half of the indicators - volume of sales, net profit and employment levels.

Transportation sector sentiments remained weak, with four out of six indicators in the negative zone.

SCCB chief executive Audrey Chia said: "While there is a slight upturn in business sentiments for the first quarter of 2021, the overall economy is not entirely out of the woods yet."

SCCB expects sentiments to remain volatile for the first six months of 2021, she added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress 'closing in' on US$900b Covid-19 aid package

[WASHINGTON] US congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a US$900 billion Covid-19 aid package...

Dec 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab...

Dec 17, 2020 12:04 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence eases from record, remains robust

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence eased slightly in December to the second-best level on record following the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

[DUBAI] Oil giant Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to...

Dec 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Switzerland ready to meet US for talks over currency manipulator label

[ZURICH] The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the US Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for