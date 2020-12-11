Small businesses hit by pandemic get 6-week period to renegotiate contracts

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SMALL enterprises hit hard by the Covid-19 downturn will get six weeks to renegotiate business contracts that they have trouble fulfilling.
Eligible companies can serve a notice of negotiation from Jan 15 to Feb 26, 2021 on other parties involved in certain contracts, the...
