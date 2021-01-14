You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Snap says it is permanently terminating Trump's account

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 8:31 AM

[NEW YORK] Snap Inc is permanently terminating US President Donald Trump's Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Snap had announced an indefinite suspension of the account following the violent unrest at the Capitol last week.

It said it had decided to permanently ban the account "in the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Disneyland opens mass Covid-19 vaccination centre

[ANAHEIM, United States] California's Disneyland opened a giant coronavirus vaccination centre on Wednesday, some 10...

Jan 14, 2021 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday on profit-taking following recent rallies, after the US market ended...

Jan 14, 2021 07:18 AM
Transport

US asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

[WASHINGTON] The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday asked Tesla to recall 158,000...

Jan 14, 2021 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi crown prince says kingdom offers US$6t investment opportunities over next decade

[LONDON] Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom offers investment opportunities worth US$6 trillion...

Jan 14, 2021 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson warns against 'unthinking sinophobia' in China ties

[London] Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday warned against anti-Chinese sentiment, despite renewing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for