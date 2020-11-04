You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Social media firms on alert for Election Day misinformation

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 6:56 AM

nz_fbtwt_041135.jpg
Social media firms were on high alert Tuesday against Election Day misinformation and manipulation efforts as voters began in-person balloting across the United States following a tumultuous campaign.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Social media firms were on high alert Tuesday against Election Day misinformation and manipulation efforts as voters began in-person balloting across the United States following a tumultuous campaign.

Aiming to avoid the problems that occurred in the 2016 campaign, Facebook, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube were implementing policies aimed at heading off the spread of false information designed to influence or intimidate voters at the last minute.

Facebook said it had activated its election hub which was monitoring the platform in real time.

"Our Election Operations Centre will continue monitoring a range of issues in real time - including reports of voter suppression content," said a Facebook statement posted on Twitter.

"If we see attempts to suppress participation, intimidate voters, or organize to do so, the content will be removed." Facebook said its election center was also tracking other issues such as the actions by supporters of President Donald Trump to surround campaign buses for Democrat Joe Biden.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We are monitoring closely and will remove content calling for coordinated harm or interference with anyone's ability to vote," Facebook said.

Facebook reiterated that it would place warning labels on any posts which seek to claim victory prematurely.

"If a presidential candidate or party declares premature victory, we will add more specific information in the labels on candidate posts, add more specific information in the top-of-feed notifications and continue showing the latest results in our Voting Information Center," the social giant said.

- Loopholes, glitches - Along with other social platforms, the company has promised to stem misinformation around the election, including premature claims of victory, seeking to avoid a repeat of 2016 manipulation efforts.

Over the past days, Facebook and Twitter added disclaimers to Trump posts calling into question the integrity of mail-in ballots.

Mr Trump's post on Twitter said a slow vote count in battleground state Pennsylvania could lead to "rampant and unchecked cheating." "It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!" he tweeted.

Twitter last month updated its "civic integrity policy" aiming to prevent efforts to manipulate or interfere in elections. That calls for actions against false claims for victory or any incitement to violence.

YouTube has also sought to limit the sharing of videos with election misinformation. Last month it began adding information panels to videos about voting by mail.

Mail-in voting was added to a short list of topics that YouTube considers prone to posts containing falsehoods, such as Covid-19 and landing on the Moon, according to the Google-owned video sharing platform.

The panel appears under such videos regardless of who is speaking or who uploads them, according to YouTube.

Some activists noted that efforts by social platforms to curb the spread of false information was being hurt loopholes and glitches.

The activist group Avaaz said it has found multiple examples of unverified election claims on Facebook in recent days.

Some comments say the "left" is planning a "coup" if Mr Trump wins, while others argued without any factual basis that Mr Trump would need to win Pennsylvania by four to five points "to overcome voter fraud," according to Avaaz.

Facebook acknowledged this week that some political ads banned for containing misleading information were resurfacing, with political groups copying the same content for new messages to slip through filters.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 07:02 AM
Transport

MH17 crash suspect 'saw no sign of missile'

[THE HAGUE] A Russian suspect in the crash of flight MH17 saw no sign of the missile allegedly used to shoot down...

Nov 4, 2020 07:00 AM
Transport

Job whale done as Dutch train lifted to safety

[SPIJKENISSE, Netherlands] Cranes safely lifted a Dutch metro carriage off a huge sculpture of a whale's tail on...

Nov 4, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Fresh recession fears as Europe enters new lockdowns

[BRUSSELS] New lockdowns across Europe will seriously affect a nascent economic recovery, but not hurt as badly as...

Nov 4, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Anxious Americans show up for an election like no other

[EASTON, United States] Whether she knew it or not, Claire D'Angelo spoke for millions of Americans as she stood in...

Nov 4, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

IS claims Vienna shooting as Austria mourns

[VIENNA] Austrian investigators were on Tuesday piecing together the Monday evening rampage through central Vienna...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Election Day begins

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

China stops Jack Ma’s US$35b Ant IPO from going ahead

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SIAEC records net loss of S$19m in H1, Covid-19 impact cushioned by govt grants

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for