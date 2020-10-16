Some movement on Brexit, Merkel says after EU summit talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reported "some movement" on Thursday in talks between European Union leaders about an agreement with the United Kingdom on their post-Brexit relations.

[BRUSSELS] German Chancellor Angela Merkel reported "some movement" on Thursday in talks between European Union leaders about an agreement with the United Kingdom on their post-Brexit relations.

"In some places there was movement, in other places there is still a lot of work to do," she told reporters.

"For us, it is important that Ireland can continue to live in peace, that we secure the single market, but we know that Great Britain aims for a certain measure of independence, that it is no longer member of the European Union. In this spirit we have asked Michel Barnier to continue the negotiations," she added, with reference to the bloc's chief negotiator.

"We have asked Great Britain to remain ready for compromise on an agreement," Dr Merkel added. "If necessary we have to live without (an agreement), but I believe it would be better to have such an agreement."

REUTERS