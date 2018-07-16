You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Some US manufacturers feeling trade war pinch: survey

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 12:18 PM

[WASHINGTON] Some US manufacturers are delaying investments and raising prices as President Donald Trump escalates trade wars with key US economic partners but most companies report no change, according to a survey released Monday.

The National Association for Business Economics also found in its monthly report that members unanimously expected economic growth to continue in the next year, with most forecasting inflation adjusted growth of more than two per cent.

"Labor market conditions are tight with skilled labor shortages driving firms to raise pay, increase training and consider additional automation," Sara Rutledge, chair of the quarterly survey, said in a statement.

Companies reported rising profits and higher sales expectations. But despite the scarcity of workers, a survey index of wage growth slowed after hitting a record in April.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The survey, which polled 98 economists at private companies and trade associations, also found signs of rising prices, a possible sign that inflation and Mr Trump's new import duties were filtering into the economy.

An index of prices charged hit a 12-year record, jumping 14 points, while a measure of materials costs hit a seven-year record, soaring 15 points.

Mr Trump this week began the process to impose tariffs on up to US$200 billion in additional imports from China, adding to the levies imposed on US$34 billion in goods which took effect earlier this month.

Economists say this could boost inflation, which already is beginning to rise after a decade of economic recovery, albeit gradually.

Still, a majority in the NABE survey, 65 per cent, said trade concerns were not causing their companies to change plans for investment, hiring or pricing.

Things were chillier in the goods producing sector, however, with only 37 per cent reporting no change.

Among manufacturers, 26 per cent said the y were delaying planned investments and 16 per cent reported having to raise prices.

And, as the same survey had found April, most respondents, or 65 per cent, said they were not changing plans to hire or invest because of December's sweeping corporate tax cuts.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU urges big powers to prevent trade 'conflict and chaos'

EU urges big powers to prevent trade 'conflict and chaos'

China economic growth slows to 6.7% in second quarter

MPA revokes Pegasus Maritime's bunker craft operator licence

Singaporeans' inflation expectations fall to 3.11% for year ahead despite trade war fears

New Zealand Q2 inflation expected to pick up, but underlying pressures weak

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
5 STB slaps Asiatravel.com with suspension notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGinflation_160718_54.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations fall to 3.11% for year ahead despite trade war fears

Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Golden Equator, Korea Investment Partners set up S$120m fund for South-east Asian tech startups

Jul 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boardroom, Atlantic Navigation, Abterra, Cordlife

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening