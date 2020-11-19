You are here

South Australia virus lockdown begins amid hopes to curb outbreak

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 8:45 AM

nz_lockdown_191143.jpg
One of Australia's strictest lockdowns kicked off in the country's south on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle a fresh coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Images on social media showed empty morning...

