South Korea, China, Japan to hold video meeting on coronavirus

[SEOUL] The health ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will get together by video conference on Friday to discuss ways to work together in the global campaign against the novel coronavirus, South Korean officials said.
The meeting is the first between top health officials of the...
