South Korea cuts key rate as expected to prop-up economy

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 9:11 AM

nz_bok_161047.jpg
South Korea's central bank cut its policy interest rate for the second time in three months on Wednesday, as expected, to support a slowing economy and address mounting deflationary pressures.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank cut its policy interest rate for the second time in three months on Wednesday, as expected, to support a slowing economy and address mounting deflationary pressures.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board trimmed the base rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 per cent, a media department official said. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 0220 GMT.

The rate cut follows a July easing and was in line with forecasts in a Reuters survey of 31 analysts. The new rate matches a record low seen until late 2017.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

