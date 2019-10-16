South Korea cuts key rate as expected to prop-up economy

South Korea's central bank cut its policy interest rate for the second time in three months on Wednesday, as expected, to support a slowing economy and address mounting deflationary pressures.

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank cut its policy interest rate for the second time in three months on Wednesday, as expected, to support a slowing economy and address mounting deflationary pressures.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board trimmed the base rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 per cent, a media department official said. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 0220 GMT.

The rate cut follows a July easing and was in line with forecasts in a Reuters survey of 31 analysts. The new rate matches a record low seen until late 2017.

REUTERS