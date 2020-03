South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the government will double a planned rescue package to contain mounting economic and financial fallout from the coronavirus to 100 trillion won (S$115.89 billion).

The government will expand policy financing loans for small to medium-sized companies, help them keep jobs, and inject liquidity into financial markets by buying corporate bonds.

REUTERS