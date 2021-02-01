You are here

South Korea extends social distance measures after Covid resurgence

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

The alert for the greater Seoul area, where half the country's population live, will be maintained at the second-highest level for the additional two-week period, said Prime Minister Chung.
Seoul

SOUTH Korea will extend social distancing restrictions imposed during its worst coronavirus spread for another two weeks, as new infections resurged last week and reversed a downward trend.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for