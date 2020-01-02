You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea factory activity returns to growth in Dec

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 8:46 AM

nz_krfactory_020135.jpg
South Korea's factory activity returned to growth in December, snapping seven straight months of contraction, helped by improving demand, especially from abroad, a private business survey showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's factory activity returned to growth in December, snapping seven straight months of contraction, helped by improving demand, especially from abroad, a private business survey showed on Thursday.

The Nikkei/Markit purchasing managers' index in December rose to 50.1, from 49.4 in November.

It stood just above the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction and was the highest reading since April, when it marginally stood above the threshold at 50.2.

Manufacturing output expanded for the first time in 14 months, helped by new product launches and general boost in demand conditions, the survey showed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New export orders index jumped to 51.3 in December, from 49.9 in the previous month and the highest reading since June 2018. Panellists reported greater sales to Asian markets such as Japan, China and Vietnam.

SEE ALSO

South Korean President criticises indictment of former minister

Total new orders, which snapped a 13th month of contraction, rose to 50.7, on stronger overall demand and penetration into new overseas markets.

"Perhaps most important was growth in overseas demand, the strongest increase in foreign workloads since mid-2018," IHS Markit economist Joe Hayes said.

"Sustained growth in exports will be key to ensuring that South Korea's manufacturing sector can positively contribute to overall economic output," Mr Hayes added.

South Korean exports in the first 20 days of December slid 2 per cent on-year in value, marking the slowest fall in a year, as recovery in demand from China and stabilising chip prices offered signs that a year-long run of declines may be nearing its end.

Unlike most sub-indexes where overall improvements were spotted, the pace of job losses accelerated to 47.5 in December, from 49.4 a month earlier. The contraction, the fastest since May 2018, extended the streak into an eighth consecutive month, though this had little impact on work efficiency as backlogs of work were also reduced during the month.

The PMI survey showed business sentiment for the next 12 months was cheered by optimism on greater demand in new products and hopes for the trend in the global manufacturing industry to pick up.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore's GDP grows 0.7% in 2019 following 0.8% rise in Q4

Treasury's Mnunchin to head US delegation to Davos conclave

Netanyahu seeks immunity from Israeli corruption charges

Thai central bank girds for New Year battle with baht strength

Austrian conservatives and Greens strike New Year's coalition deal

'China + 1' hedge will keep Asean in spotlight

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 08:40 AM
Technology

China tech industry straps in for more turbulence after a wild 2019

[BEIJING] China's tech industry enters a new year after weathering unprecedented turbulence in 2019, when giants...

Jan 2, 2020 08:35 AM
Companies & Markets

MindChamps sells Toa Payoh centre to franchisee for S$5.1m

MINDCHAMPS PreSchool on Thursday said it has sold a Toa Payoh centre on a turnkey basis to Iconic Investment for S$5...

Jan 2, 2020 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore's GDP grows 0.7% in 2019 following 0.8% rise in Q4

SINGAPORE'S economy expanded 0.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to advance estimates from the...

Jan 2, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Treasury's Mnunchin to head US delegation to Davos conclave

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead a group of US officials who will attend the World...

Jan 2, 2020 08:13 AM
Garage

Razer names new CIO, CFO

GAMING lifestyle brand Razer has appointed Edwin Chan as its chief investment officer (CIO), with his deputy Tan...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly