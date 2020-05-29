You are here

South Korea limits school numbers over virus spike

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 1:35 PM

nz_skstudent_290520.jpg
South Korea on Friday imposed limits on the number of pupils going to schools in and around Seoul as officials scramble to tackle fresh coronavirus cases that threaten the country's success in containing the epidemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korea on Friday imposed limits on the number of pupils going to schools in and around Seoul as officials scramble to tackle fresh coronavirus cases that threaten the country's success in containing the epidemic.

Only one in three pupils at kindergartens, elementary and...

