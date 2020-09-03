You are here

South Korea plans to create 20t won fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 12:46 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday the government plans to create a 20 trillion won (S$22.9 billion) fund over the next five years for President Moon Jae In's "New Deal" programme.

The fund, aimed at financing economic initiatives that invest in technology sectors for jobs and growth, will be partly financed by policy banks as well as retail investors who will be invited to make investments, the ministry said.

