South Korea posts fewest Covid-19 cases in three weeks after tightening distancing

Sat, Sep 05, 2020 - 10:52 AM

nz_skr_050975.jpg
South Korea recorded 168 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Friday, posting the lowest daily tally in three weeks after imposing stricter social distancing rules to blunt a second wave of infections.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korea recorded 168 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Friday, posting the lowest daily tally in three weeks after imposing stricter social distancing rules to blunt a second wave of infections.

The total infections rose to 21,010, with 333 deaths, according to the data...

