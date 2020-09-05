South Korea posts fewest Covid-19 cases in three weeks after tightening distancing

Get our introductory offer at only
[SEOUL] South Korea recorded 168 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Friday, posting the lowest daily tally in three weeks after imposing stricter social distancing rules to blunt a second wave of infections.
The total infections rose to 21,010, with 333 deaths, according to the data...
