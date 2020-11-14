South Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

Get our introductory offer at only
[SEOUL] South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as of Friday midnight, rising above 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 166 were domestically transmitted and 39 imported. More than 65 per...
