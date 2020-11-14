You are here

South Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 12:01 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as of Friday midnight, rising above 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 166 were domestically transmitted and 39 imported. More than 65 per...

