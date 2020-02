South Korea reported 334 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its total to 1,595, still the largest in the world outside China, where the disease first emerged.

No new deaths had occurred, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement, with the toll remaining at 12.

AFP