You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 10:09 AM

AB_worker_250220.jpg
South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's morning updates.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's morning updates.

The country now has 893 cases, the KCDC said - the largest national total anywhere outside China - adding one more person had died, taking the toll to eight.

For the previous three days, KCDC had reported triple-digit increases each morning as the outbreak took hold in South Korea, the world's 12th-largest economy.

The country has an advanced medical system, a free press and a strong culture of public accountability, and observers say that its health statistics can be treated with confidence.

Of the latest cases, 49 are in the southern city of Daegu and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, KCDC said.

SEE ALSO

China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus

Most of the country's infections are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, an entity often accused of being a cult.

Shincheonji claims its founder, Lee Man Hee, has donned the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on the day of judgement.

A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on February 10, but attended at least four church services before being diagnosed.

AFP

Government & Economy

China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus

China reports 71 more coronavirus deaths

Bank of Korea seen cutting rates to record-low to battle coronavirus: poll

US still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trump's chipmaker comments: sources

Japan's Nishimura says need to pay close attention on coronovirus impact

Pentagon adopts 'ethical principles' for artificial intelligence use

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 10:03 AM
Government & Economy

China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus

[HONG KONG] China's top legislature said it will immediately ban the trade and consumption of wild animals, in a...

Feb 25, 2020 09:59 AM
Consumer

Coronavirus fears loom over giant US toy show

[NEW YORK] There is no China Pavilion at this year's Toy Fair owing to the new coronavirus outbreak, and the...

Feb 25, 2020 09:58 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall most in over 6 months on virus concerns; New Zealand slumps

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell the most in more than six months on Tuesday as fears mounted the new coronavirus...

Feb 25, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start day with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down slightly at the start of trade on Tuesday morning, extending losses into a...

Feb 25, 2020 09:40 AM
Companies & Markets

IReit Global's CEO quits

THE chief executive officer (CEO) of IReit Global Group has tendered his resignation, the mainboard-listed real...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly