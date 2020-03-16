You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea reports 74 new novel coronavirus cases, total at 8,236

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 10:32 AM

AB_sk_160320.jpg
South Korea reported 74 new novel coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 74 new novel coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,236.

The KCDC also reported that 303 more patients had fully recovered and been released from care. A total of 1,137 people have recovered and been discharged so far.

South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb 29 and slightly down from the 76 recorded on Sunday. REUTERS

Government & Economy

China Jan-Feb industrial output shrinks 13.5%; investment plunges 24.5%

UK manufacturing slid before coronavirus crisis escalated: survey

Biden to pick female running mate if he is Democratic nominee

Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

RBNZ governor says not expecting negative interest rates at this point

Germany hits back over US virus vaccine interest

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 10:32 AM
Life & Culture

US CDC recommendation suggests lengthy sports shut-down

[LOS ANGELES] The NBA and other major sports leagues in the United States could be idle for longer than intially...

Mar 16, 2020 10:31 AM
Real Estate

China home prices little changed last month amid virus shutdown

[SHANGHAI] China home price growth stalled last month when large swathes of the country were locked down amid the...

Mar 16, 2020 10:27 AM
Garage

Tencent set for fastest growth since 2018 after virus outbreak

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings picked up millions of new gamers during the global coronavirus outbreak - yet that...

Mar 16, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

China Jan-Feb industrial output shrinks 13.5%; investment plunges 24.5%

[BEIJING] China's industrial output contracted at the sharpest pace in 30 years in the first two months of the year...

Mar 16, 2020 10:12 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars trampled in race to the bottom

[SYDNEY] The New Zealand dollar fell on Monday after an emergency rate cut by the country's central bank, while its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.