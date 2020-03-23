You are here

South Korea reports fewest new coronavirus cases since Feb 29 peak

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 10:13 AM

South Korea on Monday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since the peak so far on February 29 and the extended downward trend in daily infections has boosted hopes that Asia's largest outbreak outside China may be abating.
PHOTO: AFP

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said there were 64 new cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 8,961. The death toll rose by one to 110.

The new numbers marked the 12th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less, compared with the peak of 909 cases recorded on February 29.

In contrast, 257 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment, the KCDC said. South Korea posted more recoveries than new infections on March 13 for the first time since its first case was confirmed on January 20.

REUTERS

