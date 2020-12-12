You are here

South Korea reports highest number of new coronavirus cases with 950 on Sat

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 2:21 PM

af_skorea_121220.jpg
South Korea on Saturday reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases so far, with a surge centred on the capital region sparking fears the country could lose control of the spread.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea on Saturday reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases so far, with a surge centred on the capital region sparking fears the country could lose control of the spread.

Officials announced 950 new infections after several days reporting numbers ranging from...

