South Korea reports lowest coronavirus cases since new wave of outbreaks last month

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 11:54 AM

af_seoul-covid_280920.jpg
South Korea on Monday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church and a large political rally last month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea on Monday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church and a large political rally last month.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) posted a double-digit rise in daily infections for a third...

