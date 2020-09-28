South Korea reports lowest coronavirus cases since new wave of outbreaks last month

Get our introductory offer at only
[SEOUL] South Korea on Monday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church and a large political rally last month.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) posted a double-digit rise in daily infections for a third...
