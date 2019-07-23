You are here

South Korea says fired warning shots at Russian military jet

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 11:26 AM

[SEOUL] South Korea said it fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday after it violated the country's airspace off its east coast.

The Russian jet breached South Korean airspace twice prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots, an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP.

It was the first time a Russian plane has violated South Korean airspace, the official said, adding that the military was investigating.

AFP

sentifi.com

