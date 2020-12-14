South Korea says tightest virus measures may be 'inevitable'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Seoul
SOUTH Korean President Moon Jae-in said it's "inevitable" that social-distancing measures will be tightened to the strictest level unless the country's coronavirus outbreak can be contained.
Mr Moon said in a meeting on Sunday that the strictest Level 3 measures were a last...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes