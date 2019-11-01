You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea searches for survivors of helicopter crash off disputed islands

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 11:05 AM

nz_dokdo_011179.jpg
Rescue services were searching for seven missing passengers of a South Korean fire department helicopter that crashed into the sea off the disputed islets of Dokdo on late Thursday, officials said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Rescue services were searching for seven missing passengers of a South Korean fire department helicopter that crashed into the sea off the disputed islets of Dokdo on late Thursday, officials said on Friday.

The Airbus Helicopters H225 aircraft, which was carrying a patient to a hospital on the South Korean mainland, crashed shortly after takeoff from Dokdo, officials at Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters said.

South Korea's Defence Ministry said it has sent vessels, planes and divers to help scour the ocean for any sign of the seven passengers who were onboard the plane.

The islets, which both South Korea and Japan claim as their territory, are called Takeshima in Japan. They are controlled by Seoul with a small band of coast guards.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The crashed helicopter entered service with the fire department in 2016 and Airbus had checked its automatic rotation axis between September and October this year, Yonhap said, citing South Korean rescue official Seong Ho-seon.

SEE ALSO

Train derails in Canada's Alberta, causes evacuation

The H225 model, previously known as a Eurocopter EC-225, is a long-range and all-weather search and rescue aircraft.

France-based Airbus Helicopters, a unit of Airbus SE and the world's largest commercial helicopter maker, could not immediately be reached for comment.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesia's Oct inflation rate cools to 6-month low

China's Oct factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 2 years: Caixin PMI

Japan's Sept jobless rate edges up from near three-decade low

South Korea Oct factory activity shrinks for 6th month as new export orders return to contraction

Japan Oct factory activity sinks to three-year low, orders fall: PMI

Watchdog sues FBI over facial recognition secrecy

BREAKING

Nov 1, 2019 11:07 AM
Technology

Lawsuit accuses Facebook ad targeting of abetting bias

[SAN FRANCISCO] A lawsuit filed on Thursday accuses Facebook of letting ad targeting tools be used to exclude women...

Nov 1, 2019 10:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

Court dismisses appeal against Australia's New Hope's Acland coal project

[BENGALURU] Australian coal producer New Hope Corp said on Friday it welcomed a court's decision dismissing an...

Nov 1, 2019 10:49 AM
Consumer

Nintendo shares jump almost 7% after strong Switch Lite launch

[TOKYO] Shares in Nintendo jumped almost 7 per cent on Friday, a day after the Japanese gaming company reported...

Nov 1, 2019 10:47 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Oct inflation rate cools to 6-month low

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's October annual inflation rate slowed more than expected to the lowest level in six months, but...

Nov 1, 2019 10:46 AM
Government & Economy

China's Oct factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 2 years: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in well over two years in October as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly