You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea sets 9.3t won package to fight new coronavirus wave

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 11:02 AM

rk_Seoul_291220.jpg
South Korea unveiled a fresh 9.3 trillion won (S$11.32 billion) package on Tuesday to support small businesses hit by a third wave of coronavirus and those vulnerable to unemployment due to the outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea unveiled a fresh 9.3 trillion won (S$11.32 billion) package on Tuesday to support small businesses hit by a third wave of coronavirus and those vulnerable to unemployment due to the outbreak.

Of the total package, 5.6 trillion won will be used to fund cash handouts to coronavirus-struck small businesses, temporary or freelance workers and taxi drivers affected by the prolonged pandemic, the finance ministry said.

Some 2.9 trillion won will be used to support small and medium-sized businesses including ski resorts and hotels, which received damage from the government's year-end special Covid-19 regulations, and to keep more Koreans in jobs.

The South Korean government has added new restrictions this week such as banning on gatherings of more than four people and suspending ski resorts and tourist sports, aimed at stopping the virus spread during Christmas and New Year holidays.

Another 800 billion won is aimed at strengthening the public health system.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The ministry said the cash handouts will be offered starting from Jan 11, and expects that the latest measures could help around a total 5.8 million people.

On Monday, the country vowed to speed up efforts to launch a coronavirus vaccination programme as it continued to report near-record daily cases and discovered its first cases of the coronavirus variant linked to Britain.

Meanwhile, the US$8.5 billion package will be funded by the finance ministry's reserve fund, leftover budget for the year as well as 2021 budget, the ministry said in a statement.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Chinese retailers see rise in loan rejections, Beige Book says

Britain must vaccinate 2m a week to prevent a third Covid-19 wave: study

MinLaw renews licences of nine foreign law firms in Singapore

Biden: Trump aides setting 'roadblocks' for his transition team

US to allow small drones to fly over people and at night

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 11:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

Loading of more than 140 grains ships in Argentina delayed due to strike

[BUENOS AIRES] Loading of more than 140 agricultural export ships in Argentina has been stalled by a port-side...

Dec 29, 2020 11:06 AM
Transport

Swan Late: mourning bird holds up German trains

[BERLIN] A swan mourning the death of its companion on a German railway track held up 23 trains for almost an hour...

Dec 29, 2020 10:58 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese retailers see rise in loan rejections, Beige Book says

[SHANGHAI] Smaller Chinese companies and those in the retail industry are struggling to access credit amid a weak...

Dec 29, 2020 10:41 AM
Technology

Qualtrics files for US IPO two years after sale to SAP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Qualtrics International filed for what could be one of the first US initial public offerings (IPOs)...

Dec 29, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Britain must vaccinate 2m a week to prevent a third Covid-19 wave: study

[BENGALURU] Britain must vaccinate two million people a week to avoid a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak, a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chip Eng Seng scraps kindergarten tie-up with Repton

Stocks to watch: Nutryfarm, Starhill Global Reit, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit, CDW

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

US to allow small drones to fly over people and at night

China clampdown on Ant Group could distract it from overseas expansion

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for