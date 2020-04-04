You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea to extend intensive social distancing as coronavirus cases persist

Sat, Apr 04, 2020 - 10:15 AM

nz_skdistance_040450.jpg
South Korea said on Saturday it will have to extend its intensive social distancing campaign scheduled to end on Monday as concerns about imported coronavirus cases and new outbreaks in small clusters persist.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Saturday it will have to extend its intensive social distancing campaign scheduled to end on Monday as concerns about imported coronavirus cases and new outbreaks in small clusters persist.

The country has largely managed to bring under control Asia's largest epidemic outside China with around 100 or fewer new daily cases. But smaller outbreaks in churches, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as infections among travellers, continue to emerge.

This week, the government has been gauging whether it should extend a 15-day intensive social distancing policy it implemented on March 21, under which high-risk facilities were urged to be closed and religious, sports and entertainment gatherings were banned.

Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun said the situation is still "grave", citing a recent spike in imported cases and clusters in the greater Seoul area which he said also prompted the government to cancel the re-opening of schools next week.

"We're in a situation where we have to maintain the intensive social distancing for some time," he told a meeting with government officials.

SEE ALSO

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

"Domestic transmissions are being managed within our system and unaccountable infections have sharply subsided... But we cannot release the tension for now."

Mr Chung did not say how long the measures would be kept in place for.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 94 new cases on Saturday, taking the national tally to 10,156. The death toll rose by three to 177, while more than 300 recovered from the virus for a total of 6,325.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

New York in 'race against time' as death tolls jump in US virus hot spots

Jobs destroyed worldwide as coronavirus sparks recession

Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but will not wear one

French coronavirus cases jump above China's after including nursing home tally

New support package must match latest tough measures

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 4, 2020 10:05 AM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro waives cab rental for a month with suspension of non-essential services

[SINGAPORE] ComfortDelGro, the largest taxi operator here, is waiving rental for all its drivers for one month - a...

Apr 4, 2020 09:48 AM
Government & Economy

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

[BEIJING] China declared Saturday a day of mourning for the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the new...

Apr 4, 2020 09:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits US efforts

[DUBAI/LONDON/MOSCOW/NEW YORK] Opec and its allies are working on a deal for an unprecedented oil production cut...

Apr 4, 2020 08:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold up on bleak US payrolls data; stronger dollar caps gains

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged higher on Friday after gloomy US nonfarm payrolls data magnified the economic toll...

Apr 4, 2020 08:24 AM
Banking & Finance

Soaring unemployment increases odds US banks will cut dividends

[NEW YORK] Questions are building about whether big US banks will have to cut dividends later this year, as the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.