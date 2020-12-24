You are here

South Korea to import J&J, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for 16m people

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 10:05 AM

South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) Janssen to import coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 16 million people, as it grapples with the third wave of infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.
[SEOUL] South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) Janssen to import coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 16 million people, as it grapples with the third wave of infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.

