You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea to provide economic support to hard-hit shipbuilding regions

Tue, May 29, 2018 - 9:53 AM

BP_Kships_290518_5.jpg
These areas are home to heavy shipping and shipbuilding companies and have struggled with high unemployment in recent years.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said on Tuesday the government will designate five key shipbuilding centres on the country's south coast as "industry crisis" zones eligible for economic support.

The areas include Dong-gu in the city of Ulsan, Geoje-si of Kyong-nam province and Jinhae-gu of Changwon, as well as Tongyeong and Mokpo in the southwest coast.

These areas are home to heavy shipping and shipbuilding companies and have struggled with high unemployment in recent years.

A copy of the minister's speech released from the ministry showed the government would provide financial and tax incentives for suppliers of shipbuilding companies in the designated regions. The government will also provide job training to people made unemployed through recent restructuring to boost their re-hiring or full-time employment prospects.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Support will be made on product enhancement efforts for shipbuilding and auto industries in the designated regions, and help will also go to developing tourism infrastructure using local attractions," Mr Kim told other ministers in a policy meeting in Seoul.

South Korea's shipbuilding and shipping companies have undergone massive restructuring in recent years amid a slowdown in global demand and rising competition from China.

These heavy industries, which helped propel South Korea's growth in past decades, have cut tens of thousands of jobs, hurting local economies and households.

The statement did not provide details on the timing or amounts of public support to be allocated.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Americans pay tribute to war fallen on Memorial Day

Italy's populists mobilise in protest as cabinet list drawn up

South Korea calls for more impromptu talks with North as US seeks to revive summit

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

S Korea's Moon may join Trump, Kim for 3-way talks in Singapore

Indonesia tries to tame market as bets grow that central bank will hike rates on Wednesday

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

An opportune time for a PropNex listing

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
3 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
4 DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay
5 New MAS rules on short-selling, short-position reports to kick in on Oct 1
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-9277.jpg
May 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

'Big Four' unlikely to be broken up here amid UK scrutiny of auditing

BT_20180529_JQGRAB29_3453184.jpg
May 29, 2018
Technology

Another price war seen in ride-hailing market

DJI00049.jpg
May 29, 2018
Government & Economy

High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'

BEN_1449.JPG
May 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore, India exchanges 'abandoning trade link talks'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening