You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea vows to address financial market volatility amid virus outbreak

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 8:27 AM

WH_coronavirus _020273.jpg
South Korea on Monday said it will put in place policies to minimise the impact on its economy of the coronavirus outbreak, and vowed to act to calm any financial market instability.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korea on Monday said it will put in place policies to minimise the impact on its economy of the coronavirus outbreak, and vowed to act to calm any financial market instability.

"All our efforts need to focus on minimizing the impact on the local economy," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a policy meeting in Seoul. "The government will deploy preemptive, prompt and precise market stability measures according to contingency plans should volatilities increase."

Mr Hong also warned against face mask price gouging, and said the government will punish people engaging in price-rigging at a time when demand for masks and sanitary gels is spiking.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese central city of Wuhan, has spread to the United States, Japan, Canada, France and Germany among others. It has killed 350 people in China's Hubei province.

REUTERS

 

Government & Economy

Police shoot man dead in London after stabbing described as terrorism

Plane carrying Portuguese from coronavirus-hit Wuhan touches down in Lisbon

'Britain will prosper': PM Johnson sets out tough terms for EU talks

China's Hubei reports 56 new coronavirus deaths, total at 350

Iraq bars foreign arrivals from China over coronavirus fears

UAE allocates US$2b for investment in Mauritania: state media

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 08:30 AM
Companies & Markets

Sarine Tech sues for IP infringement in India

SARINE Technologies, which makes precision technology products for diamond and gemstone production, and its...

Feb 3, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

US stock futures rebound after china stimulus calms virus fear

[HONG KONG] US STOCK futures rebounded as investors took solace in emergency stimulus by China's government,...

Feb 3, 2020 08:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

China oil demand has plunged 20% because of the virus lockdown

[SINGAPORE] Chinese oil demand has dropped by about three million barrels a day, or 20 per cent of total consumption...

Feb 3, 2020 08:11 AM
Companies & Markets

Main contractor for Pacific Star's Bangkok project stops construction amid dispute 

THE main contractor for Pacific Star Development's Posh Twelve property development project in Bangkok has stopped...

Feb 3, 2020 07:45 AM
Life & Culture

'Bad Boys' stays on top of the box office in its third weekend

[NEW YORK] For "Bad Boys for Life," the third weekend was the charm. Just like the second was. And the first.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly